Khalid: Post mortem on Jalan Raja Ramadan bazaar after Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — A post mortem on the development and actual situation at the Jalan Raja Ramadan Bazaar will be made after the fasting month, said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

As such, he said the ministry needed a little bit of time to evaluate every matter arising because there were numerous reactions including positive ones or complaints on the new Ramadan bazaar site.

‘’We heard news saying that not many come to the bazaar, but yesterday I saw the place was congested with people rendering it impossible to move.

‘’There are too many rumours about it (this Ramadan bazaar). So, after all this (Ramadan) is over we will hold a post mortem. From there we will think of how to improve further,’’ he said.

He was met by reporters after a ceremony to hand over Hari Raya contributions to 1,750 Federal Territories tithe recipients at Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Sri Rampai here today.

Earlier, at the event, Khalid also handed over a hearse to the Al-Madrasathul Faridiyah Tahfiz Centre contributed by Mahamas Medic Servis Sdn Bhd.

Prior to this, it was reported that the Ramadan bazaar in Jalan Raja, which was shifted from Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, was quiet and did not receive good response, causing the traders to fret as the income was negligible compared to that at the original site.

On May 15, it was also reported that several trading lots at the bazaar, specifically in front of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, were facing a problem of stagnant water which adversely affected business, but Khalid gave his assurance that the issue would be tackled in the best possible manner. — Bernama