Anwar: Port Dickson Hard Rock Cafe, Hotel projects on

PORT DICKSON, May 19 — The Hard Rock Cafe and Hard Rock Hotel projects here will go ahead with construction expected to begin this year, said Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said the projects would benefit the locals especially in terms of job opportunities.

“The projects will have to go through due process and must meet conditions just like for other hotel projects here to ensure the well-being of the locals is preserved. The developers (of the two projects) have agreed to meet all conditions required.

“Prior to this, the locals had misperceptions about Hard Rock Cafe and this hotel. They hear the name Hard Rock Cafe and immediately think it is all about boozing (consuming alcoholic drinks),” he said after making a “Mahabbah Ramadan” visit to the Port Dickson Hospital today.

He added that the state government also had no problems about the two projects for the constituency.

After the “Mahabbah Ramadan” programme, the de facto leader of Pakatan Harapan and PKR president also visited the homes of several poor families in Kampung Air Meleleh and Taman Ria, where he also called on a military veteran who is paralysed. He also handed over Raya hampers and “Duit Raya” to the families concerned. — Bernama