Selangor MB confirms one-month Raya bonus for state civil servants, RM1,000 for federal staff

Selangor Mentri Besar Selangor, Tuan Amirudin Shari speaks to the media after presenting the 2019 Selangor Budget in SUK Selangor, November 23, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, May 17 — Selangor Mentri Besar, Amirudin Shari, announced news of the special payment today during a speech delivered at a Ramadan event with civil servants.

A total of 19,244 Selangor civil servants will receive a bonus of one month’s salary, while the 739 federal staffer serving in the state will receive RM1,000 each.

"The special financial aid called Insentif Mahabbah Selangor, with an allocation of RM33.84 million, will be paid out on June 7," he said

A one-month bonus will also be given to 1,521 government-linked company (GLC) staff and those working in strategic planning organisations like Universiti Selangor (Unisel), Yayasan Hijrah Selangor, Tourism Selangor, Invest Selangor and Yayasan Warisan Anak Selangor, with the amount totalling RM5.621 million.

The state government will be also distributing RM4.17 million worth of Insentif Mahabbah Ramadan to those running the 2,053 surau and 390 mosques in the state.

"Mosque workers are made up of the nazir, a couple of imam, bilal and siak who will receive RM400 each. Surau staff will receive RM300 each," he said.

Amirudin said the state government has also decided that Selangor civil servants will receive two months’ bonus at the end of the year. — Bernama