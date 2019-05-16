Kelantan has five mega projects under Pakatan government, says deputy minister

Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Mohd Radzi Md Jidin PH) government has not neglected Kelantan and has awarded the state with five mega projects within just a year of being in power. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KOTA BARU, May 16 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has not neglected Kelantan and has awarded the state with five mega projects within just a year of being in power.

Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said that it proved that the federal government wanted the state to develop and progress just like any other state.

“Kelantan is the focal point of the central government (PH) in terms of developmental allocation besides Perlis, Kedah, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak,” he told reporters at an event to celebrate the first year of the PH Government and the breaking of fast, held at the state’s National Culture and Arts Department, here today.

It was earlier reported that the construction of Phase Three of Lebuh Raya Pantai Timur (LPT3) and upgrading of the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport were among the mega projects in the state that would be implemented.

In addition, there would be three road construction projects linking the 123-kilometre Pasir Puteh-Machang-Jeli stretch with the Central Spine Road and also the construction of the Palekbang Bridge in Kota Baru.

“It’s a good news for the people of Kelantan and we (PH) are trying our best to bring development in the state so that it will continue to be developed better than it was under the previous federal government.

“The projects will indirectly boost the state’s economy and provide job opportunities to the people in Kelantan,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that the PH at both central and state level will work closely to strategise and strengthen the coalition in the state for the next general election (GE15). — Bernama