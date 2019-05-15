Anwar says hammering out details on PM transition

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the National Youth Convention at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in Bangi May 15, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BANGI, May 15 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the specifics of his succession of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister are currently being discussed.

He said this after he was asked when he would become prime minister as tomorrow will mark one year since he was released from prison.

“The prime minister has given his response [on the matter] and I welcome it. The question on the date and others is being discussed smoothly.

“I don’t have any issue because Tun Dr Mahathir has a role to play at the present and he should be given the space,” said Anwar after speaking at the National Youth Convention 2019 at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, here today.

The PKR president said his own elevation would not diminish Dr Mahathir’s standing as a senior statesman who has contributed greatly to the nation.

The leader presented as the country’s eighth prime minister then reiterated that there were no problems in the agreed transition.

In commemoration of his first year of freedom since receiving a royal pardon, Anwar said he is thankful as everything has run smoothly since he was released last May 16.

“A year has passed and I have used my time to meet with all parties. I have gone to the ground, travel abroad to meet old friends, and also met the people, NGOs, and activists,” he said.

The Yang diPertuan Agong at the time, Sultan Muhammad V, pardoned Anwar of his second sodomy conviction on May 16 after Pakatan Harapan upset Barisan Nasional in the 14th general election.