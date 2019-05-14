Indonesian man caught hiding in jet landing gear at Penang airport

GEORGE TOWN, May 14 ― Police arrested an Indonesian for trespassing at the Penang International Airport here after he was found hiding in the landing gear section of an airplane in a bid to fly home unnoticed.

A source said the man was discovered by a technician who was conducting maintenance work on the cargo plane at 10am yesterday.

“He saw the man sliding out of the landing gear section and immediately informed the security team, who later handed him over to the police,” the source said.

The 39-year-old man is a poultry processing factory worker and because he could not afford his flight ticket back to Medan, he decided to try to pull off the stowaway stunt.

Southwest district deputy police chief DSP Jefri Md Zain, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the incident and arrest, adding that investigations under Section 7 of the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act 1959 were underway. ― Bernama