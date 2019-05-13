Mukhriz: Kedah to discuss Kulim International Airport's issues with Penang, Perak

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir said the meeting would also serve as a platform for Kedah to explain to both states that the construction of the airport would not affect Penang’s economic growth. — Bernama pic

JERLUN, May 13 — The Kedah government will hold a tripartite meeting with the Penang and Perak state governments to discuss issues arising from the proposed construction of the Kulim International Airport (KXP) in the state.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir said the meeting would also serve as a platform for Kedah to explain to both states especially Penang that the construction of the airport would not affect Penang’s economic growth.

“Yes...we will be organising a meeting between the three states, namely Kedah, Perak and Penang to discuss various matters including the proposed construction of the KXP.

“We want to convince Penang that the KXP project does not intend to undermine Penang’s economic interests, in fact it can contribute to economic growth across major development areas in the northern region,” he told reporters after presenting Jerlun Parliamentary Ramadan contribution here today.

He said this when asked to comment on Penang government’s call for a tripartite meeting to be held between Kedah, Penang and the Transport Ministry to discuss the construction of KXP.

Previously, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow expressed his view that KXP would pose competition and would reduce the use of cargo infrastructure facilities at the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) as well as reducing foreign direct investment (FDI) to the state.

Last March, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali announced that the federal government approved seven high-impact projects in Kedah worth over RM3.6 billion, including the construction of KXP involving an external investment of RM1.6 billion.

However, the announcement received a mixed reaction from the Penang government that viewed the KXP’s construction at a distance of only 60km from Penang would have a negative impact on LTAPP and the state. — Bernama