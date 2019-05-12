Minister: Public can lodge complaints with Energy Commission on smart meter issues

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin said the public can lodge reports with the Energy Commission if the customer service division of TNB fails to manage complaints on smart meter issues. — Picture courtesy of the Sabah Chief Minister’s Department

MUAR, May 2 — The public can lodge reports with the Energy Commission if the customer service division of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) fails to manage complaints on smart meter issues.

Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Yeo Bee Yin said she would announce the procedure for the second option if TNB still failed to manage it.

“I will make an announcement on this matter within a week or two after reviewing all matters,” she told reporters after attending the Bakri parliamentary constituency breaking of fast event at the Seri Naning Hall here tonight.

The Bakri MP said she would also review with TNB claims by users that their electric bills have soared after using smart meters, to ensure consumers get fair treatment.

In another development, Yeo said she was trying to change the old work culture of civil servants under her ministry in order to better serve the people.

“I want to change the old habit where all staff show up at events attended by ministers do not happen again..earlier when I first became minister I found that 80 per cent of my staff attended my ceremonies,” she said, adding that after that she only allowed the staff on duty and needed for the occasion to attend events attended by ministers. — Bernama