Malaysia continues aid for Palestinians, says deputy minister

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya said the Malaysian government had sent medical equipment aid worth RM1.2 million to hospitals in Gaza. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, May 12 — Malaysia will continue its aid and contributions for Muslims in Palestine who were affected in the attacks by the Zionist regime in Gaza since early this month.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya said the Malaysian government had sent medical equipment aid worth RM1.2 million to hospitals in Gaza.

‘’Indeed, we often gave aid through non-government organisations and through humanitarian fund. We will communicate with the Palestinian Embassy in Malaysia and, god willing, we will extend aid to them if they need it.

‘’Medical equipment aid is one of our biggest contributions to them. We also try to contribute equipment to the schools there, this is what we are working on,’’ he said to reporters after a Penang Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Breaking-The-Fast ceremony here tonight.

Marzuki said the Malaysian government strongly condemned the latest attacks especially when Muslims in Palestine were going through the fasting month of Ramadan. — Bernama