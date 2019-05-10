Businessman in Rela assault case acquitted after victims accept RM2,000 compound payment

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today acquitted and discharged a businessman on two charges of assaulting two members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) from carrying out their duties at a temple here two years ago.

Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali made the decision after the accused, Liow Soon Hee, 31, and the two victims, Lee Weng Poh, 29, and Leong Jun Jie, 23, agreed to settle the matter.

Liow paid a compound of RM2,000 each as settlement to both the victims.

His lawyer Datuk Rajpal Singh, told the court that Liow had regretted his actions. The trial was initially set to continue today.

Mohamad Firdaus then summoned both the victims asking them if they were compelled to accept the compound or had done so willingly. He also explained that the case would not continue once they received the compound.

The two victims through an interpreter then informed the court that they agreed to the RM2,000 compound and had done so willingly.

“As both parties have agreed to settle the case under Section 260 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the court will now allow the RM2,000 compound to be paid to both victims and the court will acquit and discharge the accused of the charges,” Mohamad Firdaus said.

Liow then paid the compound in cash to both victims. They were then seen shaking hands with each other.

Earlier before the trial, Rajpal told the court that his client wanted to settle the case by paying the compound and to save the court’s time.

Nur Intan Syakieraah Zakaria who appeared for the prosecution did not object.

Liow had previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of causing injuries to Lee and Liong who were on duty at the Kou Ong Yah Temple, Jalan Merdeka, Kampung Baru Ampang, here at 6.30am on October 27, 2017.

The charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum prison sentence of one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, upon conviction. — Bernama