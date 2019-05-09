Transport minister stands ground on new tint rules, tells crime-fighters to move with times

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya May 9, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, May 9 — Anthony Loke today defended the Transport Ministry’s decision to drop the tint limit for non-driver windows that some in the police criticised as hampering crime prevention efforts.

The minister suggested that the law enforcement agency adopt new technologies instead of relying solely on looking into vehicles for their efforts.

He was replying to concerns from Bukit Aman Department of Investigation and Traffic Enforcement director DCP Datuk Azisman Alias who told Malay Mail yesterday that the removal of the tint limit would hurt law enforcement activities and expose police personnel to unnecessary risk.

Azisman also pointed out that the police were not consulted over the change.

“You don’t expect criminals to follow all your rules and regulations of traffic even without this regulation they can always tint their vehicles,” Loke said today.

“Fighting crime doesn’t mean police have to use traditional methods. I’m not questioning the police SOP but I’m very sure the police have a lot of new technologies nowadays.

“Facial recognition for one. When I went to China, the Chinese shared with us how the police catch criminals through cameras... you go to a stadium... you go to a train station or terminal, all your faces will be captured... you don’t need to do reports anymore,” he said during a press conference this afternoon at the ministry’s headquarters.

Loke also pointed out that the police were previously supportive of tinting and said this would help shield valuables in cars from prying eyes, preventing petty theft and car break-ins.

“Of course, when it comes to some serious crimes, I’m sure police have their own intelligence and methods,” he said when asked about the risk of police safety in dealing with hardcore criminals.

In 2014, then Bukit Aman CID assistant director of criminal intelligence (D4) SAC Abd Manaf Abd Razak had said that there was no evidence to show that tinted vehicle windows lead to increases in the crime rate.

He had said that criminals did not depend on tinted windows when committing crime as most of them would cover their faces with mask or helmets.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Asst Comm Zulkefly Yahya, speaking in support of the new ruling on Tuesday, said that the revision to the existing regulations could help prevent car break-ins.

Loke, who called the press conference today at the ministry’s headquarters here to answer critics, said the decision on the new tint rule was also made based on a workshop conducted with the police force in 2014.

He then stressed that it was within his ministry’s powers to make the decision.

When asked why the police were not consulted, Loke insisted that they already gave their views before.

“During the 2014 workshop, the issue was the same. We took into consideration the outcome from it then.

“The changes we have made are along with the suggestion made at that time. No major changes. Just rear windows,” he said, while stressing that the ministry’s decision was also consistent with laws in other countries.

Yesterday, Azisman said it would be difficult for the police to judge a situation when they are unable to look at a passenger or anyone behaving suspiciously.

He said authorities will also be unable to detect minor offences such as when passengers do not wear seatbelts, adding that it would also be difficult for the police to easily tell which vehicles may be fully tinted.

Today, Loke said that the Road Transport Department will meet with federal traffic police to discuss how the new ruling will be implemented and to ensure proper coordination between the two agencies.

On Tuesday, Loke announced that private vehicle owners may tint their non-driver windows beyond the current visible light transmission (VLT) limits as long as their vehicles have side mirrors.

He said the ministry’s decision was in response to the public’s desire to darken their vehicle windows to filter out heat and for skin medical conditions.

The change removes VLT limits for passenger windows and the rear windscreen but retains the minimum VLT rates for the front windscreen and driver’s window remain at 70 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively.

His ministry will allow owners to fully tint all window with an application fee of RM50 and a biennial fee of RM5,000 upon approval.

The updated regulations under the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Certain Types of Glass), 1991 came into force yesterday.