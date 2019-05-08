Dr M insists succession plan clear, will leave country in good shape for Anwar

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad shake hands during the Ceramah Mega in Port Dickson October 8, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, May 8 — With at least a year left as prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has yet to detail when Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will take over but downplayed any concern over a succession plan.

Speaking during a group media interview ahead of his administration’s first anniversary tomorrow, Dr Mahathir also clarified that his successor is not obligated to follow his footsteps — although he did not outright name Anwar as said successor.

“That is something that is quite definite, there is no talk about who or what is going to be done,” he told the press.

“When somebody takes over from me, he’s not required to follow my instructions or follow what I’ve done. He’s free to do what he thinks is best as prime minister.

“So I’ve no say what happens after. My job is to prepare the country as much as possible so that it can be taken over by my successor,” he added.

The transition issue has been a contentious one. Although Dr Mahathir has repeatedly stated that he will hand over the PM’s post to Anwar, no formal timeframe has been set.

Some within Pakatan Harapan (PH) also feel that Dr Mahathir should be allowed a full term to carry out the coalition’s reform pledges.

In addition, PH secretariat chief Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah had said in January that the length of Dr Mahathir’s term has never been discussed at the pact’s presidential council’s meetings.

In February, Anwar reiterated the narrative of a smooth transition process, saying he expects to be prime minister in not more than two years’ time, but stressed that Dr Mahathir must be accorded enough space to govern effectively during “very difficult and trying times”.

Amid a factional tussle in Anwar’s party PKR, Economic Affairs Minister and party deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was also forced to deny rumours that he will be made the deputy prime minister during the Ramadan fasting month period.