Altantuya would be 40 today if still alive, says her father

File picture shows Shaariibuu Setev arriving at the Shah Alam High court January 28, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, May 6 — “If Altantuya Shaariibuu was still alive, she would have celebrated her 40th birthday today,” Dr Shaariibuu Setev, the father of slain Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu, said today.

Dr Shaariibuu, 69, said the media in Mongolia also published news on Altantuya’s birthday today, while his wife and other children held religious ceremonies as a remembrance of his eldest daughter.

Speaking to reporters outside the court after the RM100 million civil suit hearing, he said he had very high hope that justice would prevail as this case was not only followed by Malaysians or Mongolians, but globally.

Dr Shaariibuu, 69, who is a part time professor at the Mongolian National University added he met with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad last year, and was promised justice on Altantuya’s death.

On another note, he also claimed that several issues arose involving Malaysia and Mongolia bilateral ties whereby representatives of both countries were seen not sitting together during international conferences.

Earlier, before the proceedings began in front of Justice Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, Dr Shaariibuu informed the High Court that today was Altantuya’s birthday and requested everyone to observe a moment of silence.

Meanwhile, Civil Society and Human Rights Advisor to the President Uyanga Gantumur, who was present to follow the hearing today said both Mongolian government and its people would want the justice to be upheld and the responsible person punished.

The case gives impact to the bilateral ties of both nations, she said.

Dr Shaariibuu and his wife Altantsetseg Sanjaa and their two grandsons, Mungunshagai Bayarjargal and Altanshagai Munkhtulga, filed the RM100 million suit on June 4, 2007.

However, Altanshagai Munkhtulga’s name was later removed as a plaintiff as he died two years ago.

In the statement of claim, the family alleged that Altantuya’s death had caused them mental shock and psychological trauma, entitling them to be compensated with exemplary and aggravated damages. — Bernama