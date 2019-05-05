Ministry: 10 schools in KL, Selangor to get RM3.43m allocation for infrastructure

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali presented the approval for the construction of infrastructure together with community contributions. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Ten schools in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor have been allocated RM3.43 million to build various infrastructure.

The Economic Affairs Ministry in a statement yesterday said the assistance was channelled via the Special Project Allocation to build better facilities and to meet the needs of students and teachers.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali presented the approval for the construction of infrastructure together with community contributions.

“Approvals for the projects are based on applications by the Parent Teacher Association (PIBG) of the schools involved.

“Among the projects were building open air hall, school fencing, upgrading and repairing of suraus as well as basic school facilities,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the site evaluation was conducted by the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) in the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) and the reports were submitted to the ministry.

Among the schools involved are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sungai Pusu, Gombak and SMK Hulu Kelang in Selangor and SMK Bukit Indah, Ampang, Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama