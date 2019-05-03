Wife of former IGP Musa Hassan dies

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 ― Former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Musa Hassan’s wife, Puan Sri Juriah Ahmad, died at their home in Petaling Jaya here last night.

The remains of Juriah had been taken to Sultan Abdul Aziz Mosque in Section 3, for the funeral arrangement and prayers this morning.

She will be laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim cemetery at 10.30am.

Musa in his tweet earlier today said: “Thank you for all the condolences messages and prayers sent to my wife who breathed her last at 10.17pm last night.” ― Bernama