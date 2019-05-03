Umno MP Bung Moktar claims trial to taking RM2.8m bribe as Felcra director

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex May 3, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 ― Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin was today charged with receiving a total of RM2.8 million bribe in one week in June 2015 when he was director of Felcra Berhad then.

Dressed plainly in a black suit, Bung Moktar entered the dock shortly before 9am. The low-key proceedings ended just 10 minutes later.

To each of the three charges read aloud under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, Bung Moktar calmly said, “claim trial”.

The Sessions Court granted bail of RM100,000 with one surety and also ordered the Sabah Umno leader to surrender his passport until the end of the trial.

Judge Rozina Ayob fixed June 10 for case mention.

Bung Moktar is also Umno supreme council member.

Bung Moktar's actress wife Datin Seri Zizie Izette A. Samad is expected to be charged in a separate courtroom today before another Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi.

The couple were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Sabah last Wednesday when they showed up at its state headquarters to complete investigations in relation to a corruption case involving Felcra.

Both were later released on MACC bond then.

MACC had then said that it had received consent from the Attorney General's Chambers to charge the couple in Kuala Lumpur today.

