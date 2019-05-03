Not necessary to ‘even consider’ reviving RM3.5b immigration control system, home minister says

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says the government will not revive the RM3.5 billion National Immigration Control System (SKIN) concession agreement which was cancelled. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, May 3 — Putrajaya will not revive the cancelled RM3.5 billion National Immigration Control System (SKIN) concession agreement, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has said.

“As far as I am concerned the Cabinet has made a decision to cancel and I have not received any letters from any parties that said they want to revive it.

“A decision was made on very strong reasons and strong basis to cancel it as its excessive in quantum and the government will be overcharged,” the home minister told reporters during a special interview in conjunction with Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) first-anniversary celebration.

The SKIN project was initially approved by the previous Barisan Nasional government through direct negotiation with Prestariang SKIN Sdn Bhd (PSSB).

It was reported on March 6 that, Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan), or KWAP, is seeking to revive Prestariang's SKIN project by offering to lower the cost to the government.

KWAP proposed cutting the cost of the project by 17 per cent to RM2.89 billion, and increasing its stake in Prestariang if the project is revived.

“I don't think it is even necessary to even consider reviving the project again,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the after a directive was issued by the Cabinet last year to review all contracts, the Home Ministry has already looked into all contracts.

“Previously we were told review all contracts that was seemingly excessive, and that has already been done.

“We are not looking at any more contracts,” he said.

The RM3.5 billion SKIN project was suppose to be a government project to build an immigration control system.

On April 15, Prestariang SKIN Sdn Bhd (PSKIN), a subsidiary of Prestariang Bhd, filed a legal claim totalling RM732 million against the government for the unilateral termination of the national immigration control system (SKIN) project by way of expropriation.