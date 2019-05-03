New chief justice reminds judicial commissioners of their oath

Chief Justice Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat attends the oath-taking ceremony of 11 judicial commissioners in Putrajaya May 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 3 — Newly appointed Chief Justice Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat today issued a firm reminder to judicial commissioners on their oath of office.

She said they should deal with cases with independence, impartiality and efficiency.

“They must ensure that justice must be done and must not only be done but must seen to be done and I wish them all the best,” she told reporters after attending the oath-taking ceremony of 11 judicial commissioners.

Asked about her appointment as chief justice, Tengku Maimun replied, “We wait after my swearing-in. Anyway, all praise is to the Almighty. Alhamdulillah”.

The Prime Minister’s Office yesterday said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the advice of the prime minister and after consulting the Conference of Rulers agreed to her appointment as Chief Justice effective yesterday.

She is the first female judge to be appointed chief justice. She replaces Tan Sri Richard Malanjum who retired on April 12.

The 11 judicial commissioners received their appointment letters from Tengku Maimun and took their oath of office and allegiance before Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim and Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Seri David Wong Dak Wah.

They include former Federal Court chief registrar Datuk Seri Latifah Mohd Tahar, 57, and former civil division head in the Attorney General’s Chambers Datuk Amarjeet Singh a/l Serjit Singh.

Also appointed were Advisory Board chief in the Prime Minister’s Department Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud, 52, and prosecution director in the Attorney-General’s Chambers in Sabah Datuk Duncan Sikodol, 59.

Others were K.Muniandy, 57, Dr Shahnaz Sulaiman, 50, Evrol Mariette Peters, 51, Christopher Chin Soon Yin, 61, Ong Chee Kwan, 55, Maidzuara Mohammed, 52, and Mohd Radzi Abdul Hamid. — Bernama