Home minister says Hamid Bador is new IGP for next two years

Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador is the new Inspector-General of Police for the next two years. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador will succeed Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun as Inspector-General of Police (IGP) from Saturday, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today.

Muhyiddin added that Hamid, who is currently acting deputy IGP, is on a contract to be IGP for two years.

“Per Clauses 4 and 5 of Article 140 of the Federal Constitution, His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong upon the advice of the Prime Minister and confirmation by the Police Commission has assented to the appointment of Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid, which is effective from May 4, 2019 to May 3, 2021,” the home minister said in a statement.

Muhyiddin also thanked the retiring Mohamad Fuzi, who took office as the IGP on September 4, 2017, for his service with the law enforcement agency.

Born on August 7, 1958, in Kuala Lumpur, Abdul Hamid has held several positions throughout his 42-year career in the police force.

These include Gombak deputy police chief, Selangor Special Branch chief, deputy director of the External Intelligence division, Special Branch deputy director I, and since May 23 last year as Special Branch director.

Abdul Hamid had been transferred to the Prime Minister's Department in 2015 during a crackdown on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigations by the Barisan Nasional regime but never turned up at his new posting.

Ten days later, Abdul Hamid publicly announced that he had been removed from his police post due to his insistence on investigating the 1MDB scandal.

He was reappointed to the Special Branch after Pakatan Harapan defeated BN in last year’s general election.