NGO threatens to hold street protests if government does not fix itself by Aug 17

SEDAR president Nazrin Noraini speaks during the Keluhan Rakyat forum in Kuala Lumpur May 1, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — A non-governmental organisation has given the Pakatan Harapan government until August 17 to rectify its problems and deliver on its electoral promises or face street demonstrations.

Pertubuhan Sahabat Erat Dan Amanat Rakyat (SEDAR) Malaysia president Nazrin Noraini said the decision was made after much enthusiastic support from the public over the idea.

“We have not yet decided on the location, the exact date or even the number of NGOs who will participate,” he said after the ‘Apa Sudah Jadi: Sesi Keluhan Rakyat’ forum at Wisma MCA.

Nazrin said SEDAR is determined to bring the issue to the streets, to highlight how Malaysians are now suffering from what he said is the current policies and inactions of the PH government.

“If you want to run the country, prioritise the rakyat. That is why people have chosen you.

“We decided to take action after August 17, to symbolise one whole year and 100 days of the current government,” he said.

SEDAR deputy president Subash Chandra Bose said more NGOs have become more active in the period since the last general election on May 9 last year.

“Most are joining hands with us in an effort to highlight the problems with the current administration, while others are at least willing to come together and support the motive.

“Even if the government manages to fulfill its promises and correct its mistakes and policies, we will always be around to serve as a check and balance against them,” he said.

Panellists speaking during the Keluhan Rakyat forum in Kuala Lumpur May 1, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Vice-president Michelle Foo said since their ‘Apa Sudah Jadi?’ (What Has Happened?) campaign began in February, she has observed an increase in youths supporting the NGO.

“Youths today are more result-oriented. So when they see promises made that are not fulfilled, they get very frustrated and voice out,” she said, adding this includes youths who voted for PH before.

Foo said youth support for NGOs such as SEDAR will continue to rise if the government makes no changes in time.

Over 100 people attended the session, which saw a series of panellists from various backgrounds, who shared their own difficulties in getting by since PH took power.

Many claimed they and their families have been ignored by the government, with their plights left unaddressed amid spiralling living costs and communal uncertainty.