Facebook Dating is now available in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — At today’s F8 event, Facebook has announced that it is expanding its Facebook Dating feature to 14 new countries which include the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia. This is a matchmaking feature which was initially available in Colombia, Thailand, Canada, Argentina and Mexico, and now it’s available to all users in Malaysia.

With Facebook Dating, you can create a standalone dating profile that’s separated from your personal Facebook profile. It will help to recommend potential matches based on your preference, common interest and mutual friends. By default, it won’t suggest your dating profile to your current circle of Facebook friends and you can also opt out from recommending friends of friends to you.

To help others to understand you better, there are preset questions that you can answer which will appear on your Facebook Dating profile. If you want to try it out, just tap on the Facebook Menu and you should see Dating as a new option in your Facebook app.

Secret Crush

Another new feature that was announced today is Secret Crush which can be seen as a way to help people who are too shy to approach their crush. You can add up to 9 of your current Facebook friends that you’re interested in onto a Secret Crush list. If they add you too, both will be notified of the match.

This feature only works if both parties have created a Facebook Dating profile. If your crush has one, they will be notified that someone has a crush on them but they won’t know until they add you into their Secret Crush list. — SoyaCincau