Cops nab six individuals over sale of fake MCs in KL and Selangor

Police arrested five men and one woman suspected of selling fake Medical Certificates in KL and Selangor. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 ― Police arrested six people, including two civil servants suspected of selling fake Medical Certificates (MCs) in several raids in and around Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

The five men and one woman, aged between 27 and 42 years, were arrested by a police team from the Intelligence Operation Division, Commercial Crime Investigation Division, Sentul police headquarters on April 22 to 27.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said, they had also inspected three houses occupied by all the suspects in Pandan Indah, Ampang, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur including a printing company in Seri Kembangan, Selangor.

“In the raid, 4,631 MCs from clinics and government hospitals, 257 sick leave certificate books with private clinic official receipt book and 216 different types of private and government clinic doctors stamps were seized.

“Police also seized five mobile phones, a computer set and a hard drive,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here today.

Mazlan said the raid was carried out after information received on April 12 from a complainant working as an assistant administrative officer at a District Health Office in the capital.

He explained that the complainant claimed to have received MCs from his two staff on April 10 dated February 11 and 12 from Ampang Hospital.

He also claimed that the MCs issued were confirmed false following the confirmation by the hospital because no records showed the staff had sought treatment there on that date.

Following the report, police detained two men who were civil servants before nabbing four more individuals including a woman.

“Three of the men were arrested on suspicion of being members of the group that sells fake MCs while the woman worked in a printing company that printed the fake MCs,” he said.

Mazlan said the two civil servants had been released on police bail on Tuesday while the other four were remanded until today and police would be applying to extend the remand period. ― Bernama