MCMC nabs duo for insulting Islam, Prophet Muhammad and wife on Facebook

MCMC Head of Enforcement and Investigation Division Datuk Mohd Shafie Harun (left) speaking to reporters at the Kajang District Police Headquarters, August 4, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) have detained two individuals for uploading offensive material on Facebook about the Prophet Muhammad, his wife Aisyah, and Islam.

The agency’s chief enforcement officer Datuk Mohd Shafie Harun said raids were carried in Semporna, Sabah and in Kajang, Selangor in response to multiple police reports made about the matter.

He said the individuals’ statements were recorded after the simultaneous raids executed with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in both states.

“The first case involving Facebook profile ‘Auni Zaara’, the suspect uploaded offensive messages towards the Prophet Muhammad and his wife,” Shafie said through a statement.

“In the second case of Facebook profile ‘Faadhillah Abdulhamid’, the suspect uploaded offensive material against Islam and Prophet Muhammad using very insulting language.”

Shafie said they confiscated two mobile phones, three SIM cards and one memory card in the raids.

The cases will be investigated under Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 for the “improper use of network facilities”, an offence punishable by up to a year’s jail and a fine of RM50,000.

Shafie warned that the MCMC will not compromise on such behaviour and will take harsh action against those abusing social media to circulate inflammatory content.