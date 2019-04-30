Equanimity is now Tranquility, yacht owner Genting eyes edge for VIP clients

According to ship-tracker site Marine Traffic, the yacht's automatic identification system (AIS) reported the ship's name to be Tranquility and said it is now docked at Singapore. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 ― The superyacht Equanimity which is best known for being part of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal now has the new identity of Tranquility, according to ship-tracker site Marine Traffic.

According to the website, the yacht's automatic identification system (AIS) reported the ship's name to be Tranquility and said it is now docked at Singapore.

Equanmity's new owner Genting Malaysia reportedly said it bought the superyacht in hopes of standing out among its competitors for its premium clients.

“The acquisition of the Equanimity forms part of our strategy to differentiate ourselves from our regional competitors by providing us with a unique and competitive edge for our VIP customers.

“We are in the midst of finalising a business model to allow us to use the Equanimity to grow our premium player business,” it was quoted saying by news portal Malaysiakini.

On April 3, Attorney-General Tommy Thomas announced on behalf of the Malaysian government that Equanimity would be sold at US$126 million (RM514 million) to highest bidder Genting Malaysia Berhad or its special purpose vehicle.

The yacht was sold after about five months of being put up for sale, with Thomas saying then that the sale would be the highest sum recovered by the Malaysian government in eights months since action on the 1MDB scandal started.

Investigators said Equanimity was bought by Penang-born fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho with money originating from 1MDB.

The wanted man known as Jho Low reportedly purchased the yacht for close to RM1 billion, and had allegedly previously used it to avoid capture by authorities.

The 300.20ft superyacht interior configuration has been designed to accommodate up to 22 guests overnight in 11 cabins, comprising a master suite, four VIP staterooms, two double cabins and two twin cabins, according to chartering service Yacht Charter Fleet.

According to Thomas, Genting Group owns a shipyard that builds superyachts and operates a luxury yacht chartering division.

Genting Malaysia's website states that it operates leisure and hospitality business including theme parks, gaming, hotels, seaside resorts in Langkawi and Terengganu.

The Genting Group operates casinos in various locations including Malaysia, Singapore, UK and in the US.