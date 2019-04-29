Khairy: Pakatan’s achievements in one year? Travel pass, PSCs, PAC chairmanship

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a Bicara Minda session in Shah Alam on April 29, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, April 29 — Almost a year to the first anniversary of Pakatan Harapan taking federal power, former Umno Youth Chief Khairy Jamaluddin listed three things he praised the government for doing.

These include the monthly travel passes by the Transport Ministry, the establishment of the Parliamentary special select committees, and the nomination of an Opposition MP to the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)

“Travel pass, establishing the Parliamentary select committees, and nominating the Opposition as PAC chairman. These are all good,” he said following the Bicara Minda session at Karangkraf.

Prasarana Malaysia Bhd’s My100 and My50 monthly unlimited travel passes, first announced by Transport Minister Anthony Loke last year and came into effect at the start of this year, has seen a huge jump in subscribers since its inception. My100 is for the Bas Rapid KL, BRT, LRT, Monorail, and MRT services, whereas My50 is for Bas Rapid KL only.

On Thursday (April 25) Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said the Parliament will consider setting up 11 more special select committees alongside the existing six, with priority given to the environment, human rights, trade affairs, and sustainable development.

Earlier on April 12, Parit Sulong MP and Umno Wanita chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad was appointed PAC chairman, succeeding Beluran MP Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee. She is the first woman to hold the post.