Johor prince Tunku Idris hints at running in GE15

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Johor prince Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim created an online storm recently by hinting that he may contest the next general election.

According to a report by Sin Chew Daily, the Tunku Temenggong Johor, who is the second son of Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, posted an Instagram Story the hashtag “PRU15” and a survey of presumably whether he should contest the Muar or Mersing parliamentary seat.

At the time, 75 per cent of viewers chose Muar while 25 per cent chose Mersing.

An Instagram Story is only viewable for 24 hours.

Although there is no indication how serious he is about the matter, Tunku Idris responded to users who posted on one of his photos.

An Instagram user “andrewrazaly” said: “If you’re going to run, you will have to focus 100 per cent and not spend time flying helicopters and racing cars.” to which Tunku Idris responded: “Wrong, I will still carry on with my hobbies. That’s what keeps people sane.”

“And you can focus 100 per cent and still fail. I will fly whenever I want because it’s not the government’s helicopter,” he said.

Tunku Idris’ post comes after tensions between the Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the Johor Palace over the powers of the royalty.

More recently, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman questioned Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail, Tunku Idris’ older brother, for asking voters to retain Barisan Nasional (BN).