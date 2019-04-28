If FAM is difficult, what more a PM’s job? Syed Saddiq tells TMJ

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman continued today to criticise Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim for not supporting Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
Syed Saddiq pointed out that Tunku Ismail had quit as president of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) after just a year.
“If want to take care of FAM also is so difficult that you have to quit in less than a year, imagine the responsibility of a prime minister who sincerely wants to heal our beloved nation,” Syed Saddiq posted on Instagram.
Walaupun TMJ gesa orang Johor untuk kekalkan Najib pada PRU14, rakyat tetap bersama Tun Dr Mahathir dan menolak gesaan TMJ. . Kami berkhidmat demi rakyat. Jatuh bangun kerajaan ini adaIah di tangan rakyat. Ini negara demokrasi berpelembagaan. . Persoalan saya kepada TMJ, kenapa dahulu bila satu dunia kenali Malaysia sebagai Kleptokrasi, TMJ tidak suruh “tukar Najib” tetapi sekarang suruh Perdana Menteri yang diberikan mandat oleh rakyat untuk “ditukar”? . Kalau nak jaga FAM pun sukar sampai terpaksa letak jawatan tidak sampai setahun, bayangkan tanggungjawab seorang Perdana Menteri yang ikhlas mahu memulihkan negara tercinta 😊 (@hrhcrownprinceofjohor )
Tunku Ismail actually resigned as FAM president exactly a year after he was appointed on March 25, 2017, following public criticism when Malaysia plunged to a new low of 178th in the Fifa rankings.
Syed Saddiq also told Tunku Ismail, popularly known as TMJ, that Malaysia had elected Pakatan Harapan (PH) led by Dr Mahathir as the new government in the 2018 general election, despite the prince’s endorsement of Barisan Nasional (BN) that was led by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.
“My question to TMJ is, when the world once knew Malaysia as a kleptocracy, why didn’t TMJ ask to ‘change Najib’, but now is asking for the prime minister who received the rakyat’s mandate to be ‘changed’?”