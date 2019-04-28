If FAM is difficult, what more a PM’s job? Syed Saddiq tells TMJ

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman continued today to criticise Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim for not supporting Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Syed Saddiq pointed out that Tunku Ismail had quit as president of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) after just a year.

“If want to take care of FAM also is so difficult that you have to quit in less than a year, imagine the responsibility of a prime minister who sincerely wants to heal our beloved nation,” Syed Saddiq posted on Instagram.

Tunku Ismail actually resigned as FAM president exactly a year after he was appointed on March 25, 2017, following public criticism when Malaysia plunged to a new low of 178th in the Fifa rankings.

Syed Saddiq also told Tunku Ismail, popularly known as TMJ, that Malaysia had elected Pakatan Harapan (PH) led by Dr Mahathir as the new government in the 2018 general election, despite the prince’s endorsement of Barisan Nasional (BN) that was led by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“My question to TMJ is, when the world once knew Malaysia as a kleptocracy, why didn’t TMJ ask to ‘change Najib’, but now is asking for the prime minister who received the rakyat’s mandate to be ‘changed’?”