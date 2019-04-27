Two Kosmo! journalists bag prestigious Kajai award

Education Minister Maszlee Malik (second right) presents the Kajai award to Kosmo! journalist Ahmad Mustakim Zulkifli (centre) at the Malaysian Press Night 2019 for the MPI Petronas 2018 awards in Kuala Lumpur April 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Two Kosmo! journalists bagged the prestigious Kajai Award at the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI)-Petronas Malaysian Journalism Awards 2018 here today.

Ahmad Mustakim Zulkifli and Luqman Ridhwan Mohamed Nor’s series of reports on ‘Selangor threatened by plastic factory pollution — Plastic waste pollution’, ‘Poor enforcement results in failure to contain activity’ and ‘Polemic against dumping of poisonous plastic waste’ saw them receive RM30,000, a certificate and trophy from Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

The duo also came out tops in the Petronas excellent environmental journalism category through the same series of reports to take home RM10,000, a certificate and trophy.

Bernama photographer Ahmad Iskandar Kamaruzaman was adjudged the best photo journalist for his work titled ‘Datuk Seri!! Datuk Seri!!’ while Bernama News Channel (BNC) journalist and photographer Mohd Haidar Ali and Heector Mohd Saad won the best video documentary category for a report titled ‘Bernama Journal: 5 days in Salalah’.

The winners of these two categories each received RM10,000, a certificate and trophy.

Ahmad Iskandar said his work was to show people what went on behind the scene as media practitioners jostle to get the best reports.

“It focuses on the journalists and photographers’ struggles to get the best news, with the hope that the public will appreciate the hard work we put in to get news and photographs,” he said.

Mohd Haidar, meanwhile, described today’s recognition as a proud achievement for Bernama as well as BNC, and hoped that it would act as a catalyst in driving the news organisation forward.

“The combination of good visuals and reporting resulted in an interesting documentary and story about the journey in Salalah, Oman. It’s about how the desert changes to become like Switzerland when the monsoon season approaches,” he said.

Two more Bernama journalists — Sakini Mohd Said and Erda Khursyiah Basir — each won consolation prize of RM1,000 and a certificate in the excellent features writing and best news portal report categories.

Bernama Radio’s Wan Nadia Khairani Wan Chik also won the consolation prize in the best radio report category, taking home RM1,000 and a certificate.

The list of MWM 2019 winners:

1. Best Infographic Category: Muhammad Saufi Hassan and Norsalim Mohamed Dawam (Harian Metro)

2. Best Front Page Design: Zulhaimi Baharuddin (The Star)

3. Best Editorial Cartoon: Khairul Anuar Md Nor (Berita Harian)

4. Excellent Photo Journalism: Ahmad Iskandar Kamaruzaman (Bernama)

5. Excellent Photo Essay: Mohd Hazrol Zainal (Malaysia Gazette)

6. A. Samad Ismail Young Journalist Award: Lee Chonghui (The Star)

7. Excellent International Journalism: Mohd Azam Shah Yaacob (Harian Metro)

8. Excellent Features Writing: Abd Kadir Mohd Ayub (Dewan Masyarakat)

9. Editorial Features/Column Writing: Datuk Ahmad Zaini Kamaruzzaman (Berita Harian)

10. Best Video Documentary: Mohd Haidar Ali and Mohd Heector Mohd Saad (Bernama News Channel)

11. Best News Portal Report: Muhammad Zaidi Azmi and Muhammad Ahirul Ahirudin (The Mole)

12. Best Radio Report: Nurul Asiah Bidin and Nor Fizawati Zainal (Nasional FM)

13. Best Video News: Rahimah Abdullah and Mohamad Noor Fitri Mohamed Zainuri (Astro Awani)

14. Petronas Excellent Environmental Journalism: Ahmad Mustakim Zulkifli and Luqman Ridhwan Mohamed Nor (Kosmo!)

15. Excellent Investigative Journalism: Mohd Firdaus Ibrahim (Harian Metro)

16. Excellent News Report: Mohd Firdaus Ibrahim, Syazwan Msar and Amir Abd Hamid (Harian Metro)

17. Special Jury Award: Premesh Chandran (MalaysiaKini)

18. Kajai Award: Ahmad Mustakim Zulkifli and Luqman Ridhwan Mohamed Nor (Kosmo!)

19. Tokoh Wartawan Negara: Tan Sri Johan Jaafar — Bernama