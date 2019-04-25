Water supply resuming in stages to all areas, says utility firm Syabas

A man fills containers with water at a public water tap in Shah Alam April 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) said Klang Valley water supply will resume in stages to all areas where this was disrupted for upgrades to the Sungai Selangor Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant (SSP2 WTP).

The rate of resumption will vary depending on the geographical location and altitude of customers’ premises, it added.

“Based on our monitoring onsite, some areas have started to receive water supply early this morning,” Syabas said in a statement.

“The process of raising water levels in the reservoirs as well as stabilising pressure and flow in the distribution system is being expeditiously carried out.

“We will provide updates from time to time.”

Customers who wish to get the latest information are advised to go to www.syabas.com.my, Facebook “Air Selangor”, Twitter @air_selangor and the Air Selangor smart phone application.

For relief water supply assistance send SMS Tanker <Name><Address> to 15300 or WhatsApp to 019-281 6793 or 019-2800919.