Machap highway rest area in Johor is country’s first to use solar panels

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad’s Machap R&R (Northbound) is the first highway rest area in the country to use the solar photovoltaics (PV) green technology.

PLUS chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sheriff Mohd Kassim said the highway operator invested RM700,000 on the panels as an alternative energy source to supply power to the Machap R&R.

“This is our strategy and innovation drive to optimise the use of green technology to preserve the environment to have a positive impact on the rakyat’s wellbeing.

“This is in line with the government’s initiatives to protect and preserve our environment through renewable energy. We are committed to provide a positive and intuitive travel experience to our customers,” he said during the official launch.

The event was launched by Works Minister Baru Bian and was also attended by Works Ministry deputy secretary-general Datuk Abdul Razak Jaafar, director-general of Malaysia Highway Authority Datuk Aziz Abdullah and PLUS Managing Director, Datuk Azman Ismail.

The solar PV technology, with a capacity of 182 kWp (kilowattpeak), has been in operation at the Machap R&R since October 2018.

The technology enables PLUS to save on electrical usage by up to 51 per cent at the Machap R&R during daytime.

The panels were installed on the rooftop of the main food court, walkways and covered bus parking bays at the rest area.

Baru applauded PLUS for initiative and encouraged other highway concessionaires to develop and apply green technology at their respective highways to preserve the environment.