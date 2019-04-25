Deputy Minister: Witness Protection Act needs to be publicised for benefit of witnesses

Hanipa says although the Witness Protection Act 2009 has been there for long, it needs to be constantly publicised for the benefit of witnesses, particularly in criminal cases. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, April 25 ― Awareness of the legal protection programme in this country is still low, resulting in witnesses refusing to testify in court as they fear for their safety.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Hanipa Maidin said although the Witness Protection Act 2009 had been there for long, it needed to be constantly publicised for the benefit of witnesses, particularly in criminal cases.

He said partaking in the programme would ensure that witnesses could properly testify, without being fearful of the accused or any party.

“Witnesses are an important element (in prosecuting) .they can help the government ensure that those who have committed a crime face the court and assist the prosecution to achieve the outcome hoped for.

“We don’t want any case to escape (the law) when there’s no witness daring to come forward because the he/she feels threatened,” he said when officiating at the Witness Protection Act 2009 Outreach Programme at the Kedah state police contingent police headquarters, here, today.

Later, at a news conference, Hanipa said the identity of individuals applying to participate in the witness protection programme would not be revealed in order to protect them.

He said the witnesses would also be fully protected starting from before, during and after the trial and the protection would also be extended to the family members of the witnesses involved.

He added that witnesses who required to testify in court would have to apply in writing to the director-general of the Protection Division to be placed in the programme.

The protection provided for witnesses include accommodation, resettlement, new job, subsistence (not reward) and new identity. ― Bernama