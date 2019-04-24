Shahidan Kassim discharged from molest case after complaint dropped

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Umno MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim was discharged not amounting to acquittal today from a charge of molesting a minor, after the alleged victim dropped her complaint.

Berita Harian reported the decision by the Kangar Sessions Court’s Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad was made behind closed doors after hearing three witnesses, including the alleged victim.

“This case is over... There is no issue of appealing, and there was supposed to be six witnesses called in to give statements,” the Arau MP’s lawyer Zamri Ibrahim was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Shahidan has refused to comment on the decision, saying: “I am fasting, I am a Muslim, and I abide by the decision.”

In November, Shahidan was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which handles physical sexual assault on a child by touching any part of the child’s body.

If convicted, he would have faced a jail sentence of not more than 10 years and whipping.

Shahidan was charged with sexual harassment by touching hands to the shoulders of a 15-year-old child in a Toyota Harrier car at the edge of the Tuanku Syed Putra Stadium at Kangar at 11.30pm on October 20.

The girl is said to be from a buskers’ group that he sponsored.

Shahidan had previously denied the charge and said it was all just a “misunderstanding”. He had also said that the police report lodged against him over the case had been withdrawn.

The father of the girl also reportedly stated that the matter had been amicably “settled” and the family had decided that there was no need to “blow it out of proportion”.