Putrajaya earmarking Komtar for UTC, says Chow

An Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) is set to open in Komtar. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, April 22 — Putrajaya will install an Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) in Komtar at the heart of the city here, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the federal government is now looking at space requirements and financing for the renovations at Komtar that is also home to the state administrative centre.

“After considering several locations, the federal government finally selected Komtar to set up UTC; it is not finalised yet because the agreement is not signed,” he said during a press conference at the anniversary celebration of Penang Development Corporation (PDC) here.

Chow, who is PDC chairman, welcomed the move and said it will bring in more traffic to the building.

It will also serve as part of efforts to rejuvenate Komtar, he said.

He said the federal government is also finalising the number of agencies that will occupy the UTC.

The UTC was an initiative by the previous government to place different government departments and agencies in one place for convenient public access.

PDC senior deputy general manager Yeoh Lean Huat said the centre in Komtar will be the 23rd UTC in the country.

“There will be about 15 government agencies at the UTC in Komtar,” he said.

He said the centre will mostly take up levels two and three of the building.

“We are looking at the design now and we hope to implement it by the end of this year and be operational by 2020,” he said.

Some of the proposed agencies that will be set up in the UTC include the police, Road Transport Department, TM, Lembaga Tabung Haji, Tenaga Nasional Berhad and National Registration Department.