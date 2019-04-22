Khalid: No sabotage, but civil servants yet to grasp Pakatan’s direction

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad speaks to reporters in Putrajaya April 22, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad dismissed views that civil service saboteurs were frustrating Pakatan Harapan’s delivery of pledged reforms, saying instead that this was down to crossed signals.

In a joint press interview today, the Shah Alam MP said people were entitled to the opinion but said he personally felt the seemingly slow progress was down to some sections of the civil service failing to appreciate the new ruling coalition’s plans.

“Some say its sabotage; it is not a matter of sabotage but a lack of understanding and appreciation by civil servants of PH’s vision,” he said.

Khalid added that some civil servants were still used to the culture and methods ingrained after over six decades of Barisan Nasional rule.

MORE TO COME