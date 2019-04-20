Malaysia mulls bidding to host Mobile Legend World Cup, Syed Saddiq says

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said if it was true that the organisation of the World Cup would be made, YSM would seek as best as possible to bring the championship to Malaysia. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, April 20 — Malaysia does not rule out the possibility of bidding to organise the Mobile Legend World Cup: Bang Bang which will be held in a South East Asian country.

However, the developer of the popular mobile e-sport Mobile Legends - Moonton, had not revealed the actual date for the world championship, whether before or after the SEA Games festival in the Philippines, at the end of the year.

Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said if it was true that the organisation of the World Cup would be made, YSM would seek as best as possible to bring the championship to Malaysia.

‘’If possible, we will try our level best, I will check with the YSM and National Sports Council (NSC) teams, and also e-sports association because they also have an international organisation.

‘’Indeed, if possible we want to bring the World Cup to Malaysia,’’ said Syed Saddiq after launching the Selangor Level People’s Housing Project’s (PHP) Sports programme at the Lembah Subang Dua PHP today.

The local media prior to this reported that the organiser of the World Cup had not yet decided on the official name of the championship which would involve four big regions, namely, United States, South America, Europe and South East Asia.

Mobile Legends is an online mobile multi-players video game which was developed and published by Moonton in 2016.

Mobile Legends is one of six e-sports categories to be contested at the SEA Games in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Syed Saddiq wanted three sports associations which still owed the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) money to settle their debts quickly without interference from the ministry,

‘’I have yet to receive any feedback from OCM or the associations in question on the matter but I am informed that both sides were negotiating on the issue,’’ he said. — Bernama