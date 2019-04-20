Anwar: Malays need support from other ethnic groups so country remains strong

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a dialogue session with undergraduates at USIM in Nilai April 19, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — No country can survive as a nation if racial animosity exists, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in dialogue session with students at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia last night.

According to the Port Dickson MP, Malaysia will not be strong without the support from other ethnic groups besides the Malay majority.

“We have to remember, for Malaysia to be peaceful, the Malays have to be strong because the Malays are the majority.

“But we must have the support of the Chinese, Indians, Kadazans and Dayak. Only then can the country be stable,” he said, responding to a student who questioned how Malaysia is going to become a holistic, Islamic country.

In his response, while acknowledging that Malay and Islam are the country’s official language and religion of the federation, the prime minister-in-waiting reiterated his stance that economic policies should be needs-based and not ethnic-based.

“We reject the aspects of the economy that is overtly raced-based. I prefer aspects of the economy that help poor people.

“Sure, there is a big majority of poor Bumiputera Malays, but we cannot neglect poor Indians in estates or Chinese in towns,” said Anwar.

During the question and answer session, he also took time to clear the air on a particular student’s distasteful perception of the DAP, that was shouted down by others in the hall.

“There’s this view about DAP that I want to explain. I’m friends with DAP. I’m Keadilan, don’t get me wrong,” he told the students.

“But what I don’t understand is this DAP, DAP sentiment that as though all our problems are because of DAP.

“The people who stole the 1MDB money is not DAP. The one that spoiled Tabung Haji, is not DAP. It’s Malay leaders in Umno,” he stressed, referring to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal.

The event that was meant to be a dialogue session with graduates to discuss political hot topics and their future in the 21st century, was attended by Senator Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusof and Negri Sembilan Parti Amanah Negara chief Datuk Zulkefly Mohamad Omar.