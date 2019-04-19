Man detained after allegedly splashing door of Melaka’s Tranquerah Mosque with paint

MELAKA, April 19 — Police detained a man for allegedly committed mischief by splashing the front door of the Tranquerah Mosque here with purple paint early today.

Central Melaka district police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said the 39-year-old man was arrested in Tengkera at about 9am and a can of purple paint was also seized.

“The incident was discovered by a member of the mosque congregation who wanted to perform the dawn prayers at the mosque about 6am before contacting his son who was at the Surau Kampung Lapan at that time.

“The son, 40, then came to the mosque to check on the incident and found the mosque door was splashed with paint before lodging a police report,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the suspect who had a criminal record was arrested to assist the investigations under Section 427 of the Penal Code. — Bernama