Health minister: 22 more suspected H1N1 cases in Ipoh school

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur March 14, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, April 19 — Twenty-two new cases suspected to be Influenza A (H1N1) were detected at Sekolah Tuanku Abdul Rahman (STAR), Ipoh, Perak until yesterday, said Minister of Health Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

This made the cumulative total reported at the school at 102 people including a teacher who had a respiratory infection such as fever, sore throat and cough, he said.

According to Dzulkefly, another STAR student was warded at a private hospital currently and was still waiting for laboratory report while the student was reportedly stable.

‘’A total 51 students were still isolated at the school’s hostel and monitoring over them is ongoing,’’ he said after a launching the Nutrition Month Malaysia here yesterday.

Yesterday, the media reported four samples from 79 students, who were detected experiencing a fever and cough cluster at STAR, were confirmed positive with Influenza A H1N1.

Prior to this, allegations of a mysterious disease threatening the students were viralled on the social media.

Dr Dzulkefly said the ministry also gave health education including coughing ethics and continuing the monitoring of the school.

‘’Disinfection activities of the hostels are conducted since Monday. Active case detection is continued daily until the plague ends,’’ he said.

He also advised the public not to worry because the situation was under control under the monitoring of the Perak Health Department. — Bernama