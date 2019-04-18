Selangor exco confirms state government mulling SIA as KLIA’s new name

Selangor state executive councillor Ng Sze Han has confirmed that the state government is considering changing the official name of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to Sepang International Airport (SIA). — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 ― The Selangor state government is considering changing the official name of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to Sepang International Airport (SIA), a state executive councillor confirmed today.

Selangor state executive councillor Ng Sze Han’s confirmation followed a leak online of the purported minutes of a Selangor state exco meeting last October about the state’s rebranding effort of KLIA to SIA.

Ng, who is the exco for Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development, said the matter, however, is still being discussed and no decision has been made yet.

“The issue is only mentioned in the state executive council meeting. To date, nothing has been decided.

“This matter arises because KLIA is located in Sepang, Selangor. Renowned international airports often use locality as their name, for example, Narita / Haneda in Tokyo, Incheon in Seoul, Suvarnabhumi in Bangkok, Baiyun in Guangzhou, Pudong in Shanghai, Schiphol in Amsterdam and so on,” he said, without elaborating further.

The leaked document shows that the suggestion was raised by state exco in charge of Investment, Industry and Trade, and Small and Medium Industries, Datuk Teng Chang Khim.

Teng stated that KLIA should change its name in light of its locality in Sepang.

In the purported document, Ng also agreed to refer the issue with the National Transport Council.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke clarified separately that he had yet to receive any official request from the Selangor government on the matter.

“I have not received any official application from the Selangor government. So far, the name KLIA remains,” he said in Johor Baru.