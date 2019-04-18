Online retailer probing alleged sale of abortion pills

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad says four of the deaths linked to the abortion pill were reported in 2015 with the last reported in 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — An online retailer has promised to investigate and remove any products related to misoprostol from its platform after five deaths linked to the abortion pill were reported.

11street, one of the shopping websites identified by the Health Ministry that sold the abortion medicine, noted that misoprostol known as Cytotec, was available in pharmacies but needed a doctor’s prescription to be dispensed.

“We will investigate this and ensure that products related to misoprostol are not sold on our platform.

“We would like to reassure our customers that the quality of the products offered for sale on 11street and the health of our customers remain our top priority,” 11street said in a statement.

Five women have reportedly died in Malaysia after consuming misoprostol that they bought online through social media or popular shopping websites, including 11street, Lazada, Lelong.com and Shopee.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad had said yesterday that four of the deaths were reported in 2015, while the last was reported in 2017.

Dzulkefly said his ministry determined 146 websites which sold the abortion pills last year.

He said 10 raids have been carried out since 2017 and 17 items worth RM85,513 smuggled in mostly from India and China have been seized.