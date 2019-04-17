Najib back in court for Day Four of SRC trial and two other cases

Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is pictured praying with his supporters after arriving at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 17, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived at the country’s largest court complex about 9am for the continuation of his RM42 million SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption trial entering the fourth day today.

Before that though, the Pekan MP is expected to attend two separate case management proceedings involving a RM27 million money laundering trial, and a RM6.6 billion criminal breach of trust charge on which he was jointly indicted with former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah.

Najib, dressed in a light brown suit today, headed straight for the fifth floor where all three proceedings are to be heard.

In Najib's RM27 million money laundering trial case management, the High Court set a new mention date after High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan granted the prosecution its request after it requested more time to complete its documents.

Najib was represented by lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah while Datuk Ishak Mohd Yusoff prosecuted.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan fixed May 17 for the next case mention.

Najib then left Justice Mohamed Zaini’s courtroom for his SRC International trial taking place before another High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali in another courtroom on the same floor just down the corridor around 9.30am.

Najib had maintained his not guilty plea on three counts of money laundering amounting RM27 million of SRC International funds five years ago when he was both prime minister and finance minister.

He previously claimed trial to the same charges when he was charged at the Sessions Court on February 8.

For all the three charges, Najib was alleged to have been involved in money laundering by accepting a total of RM27 million, which were proceeds from unlawful activities, through his three AmPrivate Banking accounts.

The 65-year-old was alleged to have committed the offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Ambank Group Building, No. 55, Jalan Raja Chulan on July 8, 2014 under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

He faced a maximum fine of RM5 million or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

The case has since been transferred to the High Court upon an application by the prosecution led by Attorney General Tommy Thomas on February 11.