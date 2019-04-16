Women’s Ministry tops public sector with highest OKU staff

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail had yesterday chaired the National Council for Disabled Persons meeting, which saw the appointment of 10 council members under the Section 3 (2) (j) of the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) has achieved the federal government’s policy to provide jobs for 1 per cent of the disabled in the civil service.

In a statement today, the ministry said that 144 out of its total 8,138 employees or 1.77 per cent, are from OKU, a Malay acronym for “Orang Kurang Upaya” or less-able bodied.

This is followed by the Defence Ministry, which has 0.98 per cent disabled workers, and the Terengganu state government with 0.97 per cent.

“As of 31 December 2018, 3,856 or 0.31 per cent OKU are employed in the civil service, which has a total 1,268,701 employees.

“KPWKM is studying new methods and strategies with NGOs and other relevant agencies to improve the implementation of the 1 per cent Disability policy in the public service and several private industries so that disabled persons are not left behind in the development of the nation to be more inclusive and progressive,” the statement read.

The ministry said its minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, had yesterday chaired the National Council for Disabled Persons meeting, which saw the appointment of 10 council members under the Section 3 (2) (j) of the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008.

The appointment is effective for two years beginning April 1.

“The selection of the council members is based on the experience, knowledge and extensive expertise on issues related to the OKU.

“The role of the members is to assist the council in carrying out its functions under Section 9 of the Act, which include to oversee the implementation of policies and national action plans, to make recommendations to the government in all aspects, including support, care, rehabilitation, development and welfare of the disabled,” said the ministry.

Other initiatives in relation to the OKU that was raised in the meeting include the OKU Learning Subcategory Card, which was launched on March 7, the police autism guidelines, launched on March 25, Sexual Crime Registry System, and the appointment of Datuk Abd Rahman Othman, the first OKU appointed as the Public Services Commission member.