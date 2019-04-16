What’s Najib reading today?

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 16, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today brought two books to keep him company in the dock for his RM42 million SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption trial.

Obscured by his hand earlier today as he was carrying them from his car up the stairs to the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, Malay Mail is now able to confirm that one of the titles is Jangan Selewengkan Ekonomi Malaysia by Kauthar Rozmal Khairul Azri and Najib Saahari.

The second title was still blocked from view as he put them on the wooden bench in the dock. However, the cover looks very similar to Dunia Tanpa Tembok by Ayman Rashdan Wong, another book from the same publishing house The Patriots.

The former is a collection of articles compiled by the writer regarding international geopolitics while the latter claims to be a study on the national economic blame game played by both sides of the political divide since Pakatan Harapan took over Putrajaya.

It is unknown how far along both books Najib had read as he did not turn to any page after entering the dock. Instead, he picked up his smartphone and was occupied with that.

Proceedings resumed shortly after, at about 9.40am with Attorney General Tommy Thomas leading the prosecution telling High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali that the matter concerning photocopies of documents that delayed the trial yesterday, is resolved.

Bank Negara Malaysia officer Azizul Adzani Abdul Ghafar, the prosecution’s second witness in the trial, then resumed his testimony.