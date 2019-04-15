Singapore black metal band’s gig axed after complaint from churches

Devouror was initially slated to perform in KL on Easter Day this weekend. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Singapore black metal band Devouror’s planned debut concert here this weekend has been cancelled following complaint from the Council of Churches of Malaysia (CCM), its organisers have confirmed.

In a statement, a spokesman for the organisers said they had to submit to cancelling the show since they do not intend to cause harm or get into trouble with authorities.

“The cancellation of this event has not only set a huge setback to us as the organiser in financial terms, but it also has caused many fans of extreme music to be denied of their interest.

“In this democratic country, we are all aware of our freedom to invest interest in almost anything. For some people, extreme music is the preferred channel,” said the spokesman.

The spokesman lamented the unfair and negative image painted on fans of extreme music, and admitted that concerts here would be a luxury compared to the open air festivals that could be found in other countries, such as in Europe.

“Many of the fans of extreme music are also pillars of the society. Many of them are competent professionals and are best at their fields.

“Many are also devoted followers of their religion(s) whom many others have massive respect for, as individuals. Therefore, to belittle the fans of extreme music with shameful judgment is a scrutiny of your own personal values,” said the statement.

Earlier today, CCM had complained to Putrajaya today over the concert schedule on Easter Day this weekend, with its secretary-general Rev. Hermen Shastri claiming that the band Devouror “prides itself” on allegedly anti-Christian and pro-Satanic lyrics.

The five-man band Devouror consists of veterans in Singapore’s black metal scene with over 25 years of experience.

It describes its sound as “Bestial Deathcult Warfare” with influences from metal bands such as Possessed, Sarcofago, Necrovore, Blasphemy, Death, and Sodom.

Hermen’s concerns come in the wake of the decision by Singapore to pull the plug on Swedish black metal band Watain on March 7, several hours before it was due to perform in the island republic.

The authorities there cited concerns over the band’s history of denigrating religions and promoting violence. Singapore’s Info-comm Media Development Authority initially allowed the performance to take place at Ebenex Live Space in Paya Lebar, restricted to those aged 18 and above.

However the cancellation followed security concerns recently raised by the Singaporean Ministry of Home Affairs, who said the band’s performance has the potential to cause enmity and disrupt Singapore’s social harmony.

Last week, a concert called Sarawak Metal Regime originally scheduled in Miri for this Saturday was also cancelled due to religious complaints and pressure.