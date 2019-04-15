Dr M: ECRL deal involved palm oil trade but not Jho Low

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters during a press conference on the East Coast Railway Link (ECRL) project in Putrajaya April 15, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, April 15 — The revised agreement with China for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) was not related to Malaysia’s hunt for fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad clarified today.

Instead, he said the only supplemental matter included was negotiations for China to source palm oil from Malaysia.

“We are taking advantage of the signing of the agreement to work out the purchase of palm oil from China, that will happen.

“It has nothing to do with Mr Jho Low, but of course, we will seek the help of the Chinese government if he is at all in China,” said Dr Mahathir at a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office, here today.

The media has reported sightings of Low, also known as Jho Low, in various parts of China such as Hong Kong, Macau, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing and Hainan.

