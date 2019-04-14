Kelantan hails Putrajaya for resumption of ECRL project

A general view of the construction site of the East Coast Rail Line project in Bentong July 10, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The Kelantan government today thanked Putrajaya for going ahead with the development of the East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) as it expects the project to have a positive impact on the people of the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said in a Bernama report that two stations will be built in the state after Malaysia and China came to an agreement on the multibillion project last week.

“We see this decision as having a big impact on the majority of the people of Kelantan particularly in providing more job opportunities in various fields related to construction and transportation,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad also said that the project will boost the state’s economic growth tempo with the availability of a more efficient mode of transport that would enable the transaction of goods on a larger scale.

He believed that the project would create a more conducive and competitive environment for entrepreneurs in the country.

“If the ECRL is well managed and meets high standards, it will give Malaysia another facility of international standing that can accelerate the country’s growth, to be at par with other developed countries,” Ahmad said.

The Prime Minister’s Office on Friday announced that Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd and China Communications Construction Company Ltd had signed a supplementary agreement that will pave the way for the resumption of the ECRL project.

The construction cost for Phases 1 and 2 of the ECRL is now reduced to RM44 billion, a reduction of RM21.5 billion from its original cost of RM65.5 billion.

The project was suspended after Pakatan Harapan ousted Barisan Nasional in the general election last year due to its cost.