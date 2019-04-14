Kadir Jasin withholds applause for Johor new MB until people’s aspirations met

Datuk A. Kadir Jasin today said he had no congratulatory words for Johor’s new mentri besar, Dr Sahruddin Jamal, but a reminder of the Johor Palace’s support for Umno and Barisan Nasional in the last general election. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Datuk A. Kadir Jasin today said he had no congratulatory words for Johor’s new mentri besar, Dr Sahruddin Jamal, but a reminder of the Johor Palace’s support for Umno and Barisan Nasional in the last general election.

The veteran newsman pointed out on his blog that the people of Johor where Umno was formed had given the mandate to Pakatan Harapan to form the government in the May 9 polls last year, adding that there was no need to remind Dr Sahruddin of the people’s aspirations.

“I only wish to refresh his memory about the fact that the majority of the people of Johor had rejected Umno/Barisan Nasional although the Johor Palace had openly sided (with them) in that general election.

“Even urging Johor voters not to change helmsman and threatened (a) forked tongue individual which was obviously aimed at Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” he wrote.

Kadir, who is a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) supreme council member, said Dr Sahruddin would only deserve his congratulations if he succeeded in carrying out his responsibilities for the people of Johor and fulfilled their aspirations.

“He does not need to be reminded that he has taken over from a mentri besar who served a very short term.

“I suggest he become a student of the former mentri besar, Osman Sapian, on why his tenure was so brief,” he said.

However, Kadir was more generous with state exco members and assemblymen, thanking them for providing information and feedback.

He added that their courage, sincerity and sacrifice had spurred Pakatan Harapan to bring about changes.

“On Dr Sahruddin, some have told me that he is a quiet person and does not speak much in exco meetings.

“Now he can’t keep quiet anymore or just follow what others say. He must be bold and firm.

“I hope the exco members, ‘Adun’ and parti leadership will give their support and guidance to him and monitor his performance,” he said, using the acronym for members of the State Legislative Assembly.

“We will assess him based on the standards set by the people because he was chosen and given the trust by the people,” Kadir concluded.

Earlier this morning, Dr Sahruddin was sworn in by Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar as the state’s 17th mentri besar at Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Baru.

Previously the Johor Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman, he succeeded Osman who stepped down on April 8.

Born on May 26, 1975, the Johor PPBM secretary holds a medical degree from Universiti Hasanuddin in Makassar, Indonesia.

Osman’s decision to quit a disagreement between the Johor Palace and Dr Mahathir over the appointment of the new MB, which appears to have been resolved today.