Official: Tok Mat retains Rantau seat after record voter turnout since GE14

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, winner of the Rantau by-election, arrives at SJKC Bandar Sri Sendayan, April 13, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

RANTAU, April 13 — The Election Commission (EC) has officially declared Barisan Nasional (BN) as winner of the Rantau by-election which saw the highest turnout of 79.31 per cent since the 14th general election (GE14).

Returning officer Mohd Nizam Tajul Arus announced today that BN’s Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, popularly known as Tok Mat, had won the seat after he obtained 10,397 votes, with a majority of 4,510 votes.

His rival Dr S. Streram from Pakatan Harapan obtained 5,887 votes.

The 79.31 per cent voter turnout for the by-election surpassed the Semenyih by-election which saw a 73.3 per cent voter turnout.

The official announcement was made at Dewan Serbaguna SKJ(C) Bandar Sri Sendayan at 8.45pm.

Polling at 14 polling centres, comprising 53 election streams, in the Rantau by-election ceased at 5.30pm.

Polling centres opened their doors at 8am today to enable Rantau constituents to choose their new elected representative or assemblyman.

The by-election was necessitated by the Federal Court dismissal of an appeal filed by Mohamad to set aside the November 16 Seremban Election Court decision declaring his unopposed victory in the GE14 null and void.

In GE14, Mohamad was declared the winner of the seat after Dr Streram was prohibited from entering the nomination centre to submit his nomination papers because he did not have a pass issued by the EC.

Independent candidates R. Malarvizhi obtained 83 votes while Mohd Nor Yassin garnered 79 votes. Both lost their deposits.