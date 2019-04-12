Tan Sri Kenneth Eswaran, wife charged with exploiting Indonesian maids

Eswaran and his wife Vivienne claimed trial to the charges over their alleged actions towards the women — aged 25, 29 and 41 — at a house in Country Heights during the October 2012 and March 2019 period. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Prominent businessman Tan Sri Kenneth Eswaran and his wife, Puan Sri Vivienne Ketheeswaran, were charged today with three counts of allegedly exploiting their three Indonesian domestic workers.

Local daily The Star reported that the couple were jointly charged at the Sessions Court in Klang with trafficking the three women to exploit them and subject them to forced labour.

Eswaran, who was born K. Ketheeswaran and formerly headed the Malaysian Associated Indian Cham­bers of Commerce and Industry (MAICCI), reportedly claimed trial.

His wife also claimed trial to the charges over the couple's alleged actions towards the women — aged 25, 29 and 41 — at a house in Country Heights during the October 2012 and March 2019 period, The Star reported.

The two were reportedly ordered to surrender their passports to the court, while bail was set at RM50,000 with one surety for each of them.

Separately, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported that the two were charged under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007

The offence is punishable by up to 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine.