Tasik Chini gazetted as permanent forest reserve

PEKAN, April 10 — The Pahang state government has gazetted an area of 4,900 hectares in Tasik Chini as a permanent forest reserve, compatible with its site as a biosphere reserve area as previously declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) in 2009.

Pahang State Forestry Department director Datuk Mohd Hizamri Mohd Yasin said the matter was decided at the State Government Council Meeting on March 6 and as such the area would be protected from any other land use activities including mining and logging.

“So far we have not received reports of logging in this area and the last time illegal logging was detected here was in 2014.

“However, there is a licensed iron ore mining area in the vicinity that will end its operation in October,” he told reporters after a working visit to Tasik Chini here yesterday. — Bernama